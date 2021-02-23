Russia: Ensure safety of Salekh and Ismail

Twenty-year-old Salekh Magamadov and 17-year-old Ismail Isaev were abducted by police in Central Russia and taken to Chechnya. Their whereabouts are currently unknown. They are victims of enforced disappearance, at risk of torture and other ill-treatment and their lives may be at risk.

On 4 February, the Russian LGBT Network reported that police apprehended Salekh and Ismail at a flat in Nizhnii Novgorod in Central Russia, in an abduction-style operation, and forcibly transferred them to Gudermes, Chechnya.

In March 2020, the Chechen police arbitrarily detained and tortured Salekh and Ismail for exercising their right to freedom of expression. They were released in May after a video with their forced “apologies” was published on the Internet. Fearing further reprisals, including in connection with their real or perceived sexual orientation and gender identity, Salekh and Ismail fled Chechnya.

Their lawyers were denied access, and they were unlawfully questioned without lawyers or family members’ present, despite Ismail being a minor.

They were then released and immediately re-arrested and taken away, first to the village of Sernovodskoe and then to an unknown location.

The reason for their arrest, their fate and whereabouts remain unknown to their lawyers and family.

Demand safety for Salekh Magamadov and Ismail Isaev. Authorities in Russia must disclose their whereabouts, ensure they are not tortured and that they are immediately released and that their human rights are fully respected.