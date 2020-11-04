Release young poet from prison

Paing Phyo Min is serving six years in prison after performing satirical poetry criticising the military in Myanmar. Expressing your ideas freely should not be a crime.

The Peacock Generation are a group of young people known for performing Thangyat, a popular Myanmar traditional art form which fuses poetry, comedy and music. It uses humour and satire to comment on social issues.

Public performances of Thangyat were banned by the military between 1998 to 2013.

In 2019, 22-year-old Paing Phyo Min and other members of The Peacock Generation performed Thangyat in several areas in Myanmar. In these performances, which were also shared online, they criticised the authorities, including the military.

For freely expressing his views through art, Paing Phyo Min is now serving a six year prison sentence in an overcrowded prison which is potentially at risk of COVID-19 outbreaks.

“I feel like Thangyat is a symbol of Myanmar democracy. We can express what we want and convey what the public want through this art form.” Paing Phyo Min

Public pressure is vital to reform repressive laws and release Paing Phyo Min and all individuals behind bars solely for peacefully exercising their human rights.

Sign the petition calling on State Counsellor H.E. Aung San Suu Kyi to free him now.