Urgent Action: Release missing and detained in Xinjiang

Missing and arbitrarily detained in Xinjiang.

Ethnic minorities living in Xinjiang have long faced discrimination and persecution. Lawful activities many of us take for granted can be considered a reason to be sent to an internment camp or a prison, where detainees are subjected to a relentless forced indoctrination campaign, physical and psychological torture and other forms of ill-treatment.

More than 60 people from predominantly Muslim ethnic groups have been allegedly interned in camps or sentenced without a fair trial and sent to prison in China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (Xinjiang).

These cases are representative of the perhaps 1 million or more men and women estimated to have been detained in the region since 2017.

Based on evidence collected by Amnesty International in the recent report “Like We Were Enemies in a War”, the Chinese government has knowingly and purposefully targeted ethnic minorities in Xinjiang, including by unlawful restriction of their basic human rights, as well as by conducting an ethnically targeted campaign of mass detention and torture and other ill treatment.

“[Chinese authorities] are looking for any excuse to sentence you” — a detainee’s relative

President Xi Jinping must immediately release all people arbitrarily detained in internment camps and in prisons in Xinjiang. Sign the petition now and share it with your friends, family, and contacts!

Take urgent action!