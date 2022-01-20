Urgent Action: Pakistan – Release Idris Khattak in prison after secret military trial

Muhammad Idris Khattak, a 57-year-old human rights defender and former consultant with Amnesty International was abducted by state authorities on 13 November 2019.

In December 2021, there were unconfirmed reports of human rights defender Idris Khattak being declared guilty of espionage after a secret trial by a military court. Idris’ family and lawyer have yet to receive any information on the status of his case.

His lawyer raises serious fair trial concerns, making the conviction more troubling in light of his initial abduction by state authorities. His family has been able to confirm that he is yet to be vaccinated against Covid-19, further endangering his life given prison overcrowding.

His family is worried that he is being denied access to appropriate nutrition despite his medical conditions.

The government should ensure Idris’ right to a fair trial and to appropriate healthcare.