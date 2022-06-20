Volunteer! – Dublin Pride 2022

While hoping for glorious weather 🙏🥰 our fundraising team plan to walk among the Pride celebrations in Dublin City, collecting vital funds for Amnesty’s LGBTQI+ campaign.

Date: Saturday 25th June

Times: You can choose to do 3 hours or 4 hours between 2pm and 7pm.

We will be grouped in two’s and three’s and each group will carry a tap to donate device – some are buckets and some are cards.

We will chat to people celebrating and suggest that they donate to our campaign. We will also be handing out free sunglasses (for that fab weather!) and some lovely ‘Love Knows No Borders’ t-shirts to donors (pictured here).

If you’d like to join us for a fun and fab day out, please sign up on the right and we’ll be back in touch to tell you more.

THANK YOU!

❤️🧡💛💚💙💜

If you’d like to know more info before you sign up, feel free to email us at [email protected]