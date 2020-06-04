Protect Trans and Intersex people’s rights in Hungary

Trans rights are human rights. But the Hungarian parliament ignored this and voted for a bill on 19 May that takes the country back to the dark ages. Article 33 of the new law bans legal gender recognition for transgender and intersex people.

The law will not only expose them to further discrimination, but also deepen the already intolerant and hostile environment faced by LGBTI people in Hungary. We must stop this from happening.

“Imagine a world in which your government is running a smear campaign against people like you, and decides to put an extra field in your personal identification …Would you feel safe in that world?” – Ivett, a transperson and activist in Hungary.

The new law contradicts Hungary’s Fundamental Law and international human rights obligations. Without legal gender recognition, trans and intersex people are subject to discrimination, harassment, and violence every time they use their identity documents in their daily life.

“Everyone should be treated with respect and taken seriously regardless of their gender…Now we need you more than ever. Minorities always need support from people outside their groups, but it is especially true for such a small and fragile community as trans people.” – Ivett.

It is critical that Hungary’s Commissioner for Fundamental Rights acts urgently. Otherwise, the ban will do immense damage to the lives of transgender and intersex people and lead to increased discrimination, attacks and hate crimes against them.

Take action now – Call on Hungary’s Commissioner for Fundamental Rights to urgently stop this appalling law by requesting a review by the Constitutional Court.