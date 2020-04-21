Protect refugees in the Greek islands from COVID-19

While the world faces the COVID-19 pandemic, the risks for refugees in the Greek islands are multiplying by the hour. Thousands of older people, people with chronic diseases, children, pregnant women, new mothers and people with disabilities are trapped in dangerously overcrowded conditions. Now, they also face the threat of the COVID 19 pandemic, the consequences of which would be catastrophic for those confined in camps.

As their confinement is the result of European political decisions, European countries must work with the Greek Government to protect refugees and move them to safety.

Refugees and people seeking asylum are trapped in inhumane living conditions on the Greek Islands. The population of the camps on the Islands is approximately 37,000, while facilities there have a total capacity of just 6,095.

The population in camps has extremely limited access to water, toilets and showers. People must wait in line for hours for food and stay in tents or containers with no heating. The number of medical and nursing personnel is woefully insufficient. Furthermore, anyone who has arrived since last July is not allowed to access public health care.

Instead of protecting them from COVID-19, the Greek government is restricting refugees’ movement further and continues to illegally refuse asylum applications from new arrivals.

These conditions make it impossible to protect the welfare of those in camps and put people at great risk in the face of the growing threat of COVID-19. In the event of an outbreak in camps, a quarantine will lead to many preventable deaths.

The Greek Authorities, with the help of the European Union, must uphold the human rights and dignity of refugees and act immediately to protect the lives of those living in refugee camps on the Greek islands.

Take action now and send a message to Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis.