Protect peaceful protesters in Belarus

The world is shocked by images and reports exposing police using brutal violence against peaceful protestors as the Belarusian authorities wage a vicious crackdown on their own citizens. Sign the petition demanding that the police violence ends now.

Right now, thousands of ordinary Belarusian people have taken to the streets across the country to protest what they see as a rigged presidential election, after the incumbent Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s claimed a landslide victory on 9 August.

The protests are being met with brutal and indiscriminate force by police. Social media reports document the ruthless dispersal of peaceful gatherings, arbitrary arrests and the use of stun grenades and water canons.

Amnesty delegates found tear gas canisters and rubber bullets fired by police on sites where people have been demonstrating. Protesters and journalists have been beaten and injured, some hospitalised, and there have been at least two confirmed deaths among the protesters. Hundreds of people have been detained.

Sign this petition and call for the protection of the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly in Belarus now.

Call on the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Belarus to:

Immediately end the violent police crackdown against peaceful protesters and journalists;

Ensure that the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and expression of the Belarusian people are fully respected;

Ensure that all law enforcement officials interacting with the public are individually identifiable through name or personal number tags and take all other necessary steps to ensure the full accountability of members of law enforcement agencies and their commanding officers for all their actions.

We will collect your signatures to pressure the authorities of Belarus to end the crackdown.