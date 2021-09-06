Protect Afghans stranded at Polish border

32 Afghans are stuck at the Polish-Belarus border following violent pushbacks by Polish authorities to Belarus in August. They have been stranded for weeks without adequate shelter, food, water and medical care.

Polish and Belarusian border guards have kept them in a strip of land at the border, limiting their access to lawyers, humanitarian, and healthcare workers.

While the European Court of Human Rights has ordered Poland to provide the group with food, water, clothing and adequate medical health care, Polish authorities have so far failed to comply with this request.

Instead of denying asylum-seekers entry and pushing them back to Belarus, Poland must immediately admit them into its territory, allow them to seek protection and urgently provide them with adequate shelter, food, water and medical care.

At a time when Afghans are desperately fleeing Afghanistan and seeking protection elsewhere, call on the Polish government to do the right thing.