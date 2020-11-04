Demand justice for Popi and Bongeka

On a Friday night in May 2017, two young women were brutally murdered, sparking outcry across South Africa. Their killers have still not been brought to justice.

On the 12 May 2017, 24-year-old Popi Qwabe, and 28-year-old Bongeka Phungula, hailed a minibus taxi for a night out. The two talented young students were not heard from again.

Following a frantic search at hospitals and police stations, the terrible truth was discovered. Popi and Bongeka had been shot dead and dumped by the side of a road. They may also have been raped.

Two men were arrested in connection with the murders but were released due to a lack of evidence. Forensic evidence reports have never been released and the families of Popi and Bongeka believe that the police investigation was full of mistakes because of corruption and lack of will.

It has been three years since Popi and Bongeka’s deaths, and despite national outcry when it happened, nobody has been brought to justice. According to the government of South Africa, a woman is killed every 3 and in cases where women are killed, the justice system too often fails them.

As calls to tackle gender-based violence in South Africa gain momentum, we must demand an end to impunity for gender-based violence. With enough support, we can get justice – for Popi, for Bongeka, and for their families.

Sign the petition to the Minister of Police to demand justice for the deaths of Popi and Bongeka!