Tell pharmaceutical companies to give us all a fair shot

We can end the pandemic if pharmaceutical companies share their knowledge and technology. Other companies can produce COVID-19 vaccines, and no one will be denied a vaccine.

Everyone in the world should have access to a COVID-19 vaccine, no matter who they are or where they are from. Access could mean the difference between life and death for years to come. And yet, on current trends, leading pharmaceutical companies won’t deliver enough vaccines for even a fraction of the world’s population this year. On top of this, poorer countries are at the back of the queue.

Billions of taxpayer’s money have been spent to help companies like AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer BioNTech to develop and produce vaccines. These vaccines belong to the people and must be shared.

One way that companies can do this is by joining the World Health Organisation’s COVID-19 Technology Access Pool (C-TAP), designed to pool resources between companies. So far, no company has joined it.

Twenty years ago, millions of people gained access to life-saving HIV treatment after leading pharma companies allowed others to produce low-cost ‘generic’ versions of HIV medicines. The way that pharmaceutical companies guard or share their knowledge and technology right now impacts how and when we end COVID-19.

Sign your name.