Urgent Action: Peru: Protect peaceful protesters in violent crackdown

At least 40 individuals have died since 7 December in Peru. Both the National Police and the Armed Forces have used excessive force against protesters.

On 9 January, 18 people were killed during protests in the city of Juliaca, in the Puno region.

As a result of a long dated political crisis, Peru has gone into a spiral of violence that included several human rights violations, especially against protesters in Lima and other major relevant cities. This political crisis escalated with then-President Castillo announcing the dissolution of the National Congress on 7 December.

Amnesty International urges President Boluarte to put an immediate end to all forms of unlawful force by the security forces.

The president must put an end to all excessive use of force against demonstrators, use all available resources to safeguard the life and integrity of all injured persons, provide the necessary support to the families of the deceased collaborate with authorities investigating all allegations of human rights violations in the context of the current crisis promptly, thoroughly, independently, and impartially.

Take Urgent Action!