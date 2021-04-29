Urgent Action: Nigerian activists beaten and jailed for protesting

Activists, Larry Emmanuel and Victor Anene Udoka have been unlawfully detained since 5 April.

They were physically assaulted and tortured by unidentified men on 5 April while peacefully protesting against corruption, and the poor human rights situation in Nigeria, and distributing posters that were perceived to be critical of the President.

A few days later, they were turned over to the police and were subsequently transferred to the Nigeria Correctional Centre, located in Kogi State, in north central Nigeria, where they are currently being held. The two activists are being detained solely for peacefully exercising their right to protest and expressing their views.

They must be immediately and unconditionally released.

Take Urgent Action!