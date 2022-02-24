Urgent Action: Nigeria – Ensure justice for 60,000 people forcibly evicted

60,000 forcibly evicted in port Harcourt.

Rivers State authorities have forcibly evicted thousands of residents of waterfront communities from their homes in the Diobu area of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, in southern Nigeria.

The area is home to an estimated population of 60,000 people. Thousands of people in the region live below the poverty line amidst inadequate and affordable housing. The forced evictions in Port Harcourt across waterfront communities has affected the lives and livelihood of its residents.

The forced evictions followed an announcement by the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, in his 2022 New Year message, that the state government would, from the second week of January, commence the demolition of all shanties and makeshift structures in criminal hotspots in Port Harcourt.

Under international law, evictions may only be carried out as a last resort, once all other feasible alternatives to eviction have been explored and appropriate procedural safeguards have been put in place.

Governments must also ensure that no one is rendered homeless or vulnerable to the violation of other human rights as a consequence of eviction.

Take action now: The Governor must halt any plans for further demolitions and urgently provide relief and ensure access to justice and effective remedies for all those already affected.