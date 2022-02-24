Act Now SHOP Donate
Act Now Shop Donate
was successfully added to your cart.
Urgent Action: Nigeria – Ensure justice for 60,000 people forcibly evicted

Urgent Action: Nigeria – Ensure justice for 60,000 people forcibly evicted

By 24th February 2022 Actions

 

24th February 2022, 15:24:34 UTC

60,000 forcibly evicted in port Harcourt.

Rivers State authorities have forcibly evicted thousands of residents of waterfront communities from their homes in the Diobu area of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, in southern Nigeria.

The area is home to an estimated population of 60,000 people. Thousands of people in the region live below the poverty line amidst inadequate and affordable housing. The forced evictions in Port Harcourt across waterfront communities has affected the lives and livelihood of its residents.

The forced evictions followed an announcement by the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, in his 2022 New Year message, that the state government would, from the second week of January, commence the demolition of all shanties and makeshift structures in criminal hotspots in Port Harcourt.

Under international law, evictions may only be carried out as a last resort, once all other feasible alternatives to eviction have been explored and appropriate procedural safeguards have been put in place.

Governments must also ensure that no one is rendered homeless or vulnerable to the violation of other human rights as a consequence of eviction.

Take action now: The Governor must halt any plans for further demolitions and urgently provide relief and ensure access to justice and effective remedies for all those already affected.

Take action now

  • We’d love to keep you updated about our work – including information about our campaigns, fundraising appeals and events – and the impact we have by working together. Please let us know how we may contact you. Please tick the box if you are happy to receive updates from us by email, phone and text message: