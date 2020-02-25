Nicaragua: Stop repressing human rights defenders like Francisca Ramírez

Francisca Ramírez has had to flee Nicaragua because her life was threatened for defending her community’s rights.

She is a member and former coordinator of the Council for the Defense of Our Land, Lake and Sovereignty and is a renowned Nicaraguan woman human rights defender.

She fled Nicaragua to neighbouring Costa Rica after receiving serious threats.

The Council for the Defence of Our Land, Lake and Sovereignty is a campesino (peasant farmer) community authority established in 2014 in response to the impacts that the Nicaraguan Grand Interoceanic Canal could have on communities and their human rights.

Protests against the canal have been repressed.

“We have hope, we have human rights, we will win this fight” Francisca Ramírez

Join our call to the Nicaraguan government to stop the continuing repression of any form of protest or dissent so that Francisca Ramírez and other WHRDs in Nicaragua can continue their work.