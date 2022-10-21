Urgent Action: Algeria – Release whistleblower Mohamed Benhlima

Mohamed Benhlima is a former military officer and anti-corruption activist who exposed the corruption of high-ranking Algerian military officials.
He fled Algeria to Spain in September 2019 out of fear of being targeted by the authorities for his participation in a peaceful mass anti-government protest movement. He was sentenced to death in absentia in 2021. On 4 September 2022, an Algiers appeal court upheld his conviction in relation to charges of “participation in a terrorist group” and “publishing fake news undermining national unity”, in three separate cases and sentenced him to a total of twelve years in prison.
Mohamed Benhlima faces several other legal cases according to a close family member and is currently detained in solitary confinement at a military prison.
He is only granted 10-minute breaks per day with no contact with the other prisoners. Prison guards have recently banned him from receiving meals, clothes and even books provided by his family.
Call on the President Tebboune to release him now.