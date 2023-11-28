Stemming Meta’s Tsunami of Hate: from Ethnic Cleansing to Mass Rioting

Meet the courageous Sawyeddollah who is taking Meta to court here in Ireland.

Hosted by Adrian Weckler from the Irish and Sunday Independent, Stemming Meta’s tsunami of hate, will look at how Big Tech is a human rights risk.

Sawyeddollah is a member of the Rohingya community from Myanmar. Meta allowed anti-Rohingya hate to thrive on their Facebook platform. Sawyeddollah and his family had to flee their home.

Pat de Brún from Amnesty Tech team will explain the harm Big Tech’s surveillance business model causes. Olga Cronin from ICCL will talk about Big Tech’s toxic algorithm.

Time: 12:00 – 13:00

Date: 12 December

This event is online as Sawyeddollah is calling from a Cox’s Bazar refugee camp in Bangladesh and cannot travel.

He is calling on Meta to pay reparations for its role in the atrocities, including funding for educational programmes in Cox’s Bazar.

Find out more about Sawyeddollah here.

Meta’s business model relies on engagement at all costs. This business model has led to the amplification of inflammatory and hateful content across the platform – and this has had

devastating consequences.

In Myanmar, over 700,000 Rohingya became refugees after being forced out of Myanmar by a campaign of horrific ethnic violence by the military. Meta contributed to these violations of international law by recklessly amplifying anti-Rohingya hatred that incited violence and discrimination across the Facebook platform.

From Ethiopia to Myanmar, Meta knew or should have known that its algorithmic systems were fuelling the spread of harmful content leading to serious real-world harms. Meta has shown itself incapable to act to stem this tsunami of hate.

10 December 2023 marks International Human Rights Day, and 75 years of the Universal Declaration on Human Rights. Going forward for the next 75 years, tackling the human rights issues caused by Big Tech will be crucial for all our human rights.

Register for this free event and learn how to support Sawyeddollah and ask your questions about Meta and human rights.