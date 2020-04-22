Madagascar: Criminalising love in the time of COVID-19

Domoina Ranabosoa was held in pre-trial detention in Madagascar for almost a month because of her relationship with her girlfriend. She faced unhygienic and overcrowded conditions which put prisoners at heightened risk during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although temporarily released, she still faces up to five years in prison based on laws which discriminate against LGBTI people.

Domoina is charged with ‘corruption of minors under the age of 21’, accused of having a same-sex relationship with her girlfriend, a 19-year old woman.

Madagascar must Immediately and unconditionally drop the charge against Domoina and repeal Article 331 of the Penal Code which discriminates against LGBTI persons. Consensual same-sex relationships should never be criminalised.

Domoina was held in pre-trial detention in Antanimora prison, Madagascar, from 10 March until 7 April. During this time, her physical and mental health deteriorated.

Madagascar’s prison population faces heightened risks during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the inhumane conditions of detention. The government of Madagascar abusively uses pre-trial detention, constraining detainees to live in unhygienic and overcrowded conditions. Because of COVID-19, many pre-trial detainees will have to wait for their trials for even longer periods, while risking falling sick.

Call on the government of Madagascar to

• Drop the charge against Domoina Ranabosoa

• Repeal the discriminatory Article 331 of the Penal Code

• Ensure the protection of the prison population is a priority in the fight against COVID-19