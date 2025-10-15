Write For Rights 2025: Kyrgyzstan- WOMAN JOURNALIST JAILED FOR EXPOSING ALLEGED CORRUPTION

Born into a family of poets, judges and politicians, Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy grew up surrounded by creativity and human rights. Poetry is woven into Kyrgyzstan’s culture, with poets using their words to voice people’s struggles and criticize the authorities. For Makhabat, becoming a journalist was an obvious choice. She could amplify people’s voices and share their stories.

By 2022, Makhabat was the head of one of the most prominent investigative media outlets in Kyrgyzstan, uncovering alleged corruption at the highest levels and reporting on deeply rooted social issues like inequality, giving a voice to people affected.

This crucial work was not without risks. As the authorities intensified their crackdown on independent journalism, Makhabat became a target. In December 2023, she received threats of imprisonment, torture and deportation. Unintimidated, she vowed to continue her work.

Just weeks later, in January 2024, the authorities raided Makhabat’s home and arrested her. The charges, “calls for violence against citizens” and “calls for active disobedience and mass riots”, were baseless. There is no evidence for either. Yet in October 2024, Makhabat was sentenced to six years in prison.

Now her young son is growing up without his mother.

Call on Kyrgyzstan to ensure the immediate release of Makhabat and to review her criminal case now.