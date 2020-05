Health of prisoner of conscience at risk.

Azimjan Askarov has been jailed for almost 10 years on fabricated charges in retaliation for his human rights work.

He will turn 69 in May and suffers from cardiac and respiratory conditions that have gravely deteriorated in prison.

He has not been receiving adequate medical care, which in the context of the deadly spread of COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan puts his life at increased risk.

His life is at serious risk and he must be released.

Take Urgent Action!