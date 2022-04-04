Urgent Action: Poland – drop charges against Justyna Wydrzyńska

Woman human rights defender, Justyna Wydrzyńska, faces three years in prison solely for supporting people in need of an abortion.
Charges against her appear to be intended to punish her activism and efforts to ensure people’s rights to access safe and legal abortion in Poland.
The Polish authorities must drop all charges against Justyna, refrain from further reprisals against her or other activists campaigning for sexual and reproductive rights, and fully decriminalise access to abortion in Poland.
Take Urgent Action!