Urgent Action: Guatemala – Indigenous leader Julio González shot

10th February 2021, 15:03:55 UTC

Indigenous leader shot.

On 16 January 2021, Xinca defender Julio David González Arango was shot by an armed man.

Juilo González is now safe and recovering from injuries.

Juilo González has been a public leader defending the rights of the Xinca people against the Pan American Silver’s Escobal mine and has been attacked in the past due to his work.

In 2019, Canadian mining company Pan American Silver acquired the Escobal mine to the portfolio. The Supreme Court of Justice of Guatemala ordered a provisional suspension and the completion of a community consultation with the Xinka people. The indigenous community have faced continuous threats, intimidation and attacks.

The Unit for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders in Guatemala reported more than a thousand of attacks against human rights defenders in 2020, including 15 killings, and 22 attempts of killings.

Take Urgent to call on the Guatemala’s General Attorney to conduct a prompt, independent, and impartial investigation into the attack against Julio González and any other previous aggression against the Xinca People.

