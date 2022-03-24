Urgent Action: Slovenia – withdraw €40,000 claim against Jaša Jenull for protesting

Post Body

Dear Prime Minister, I write to express my concern regarding the punitive actions taken by Slovenian authorities against people who have joined peaceful protests, particularly in relation to claims for protesters to cover exorbitant costs associated with policing such protests. On 3 March, theatre director Jaša Jenull was issued a ‘call for payment before filling a lawsuit’ from the State Attorney, ordering him to pay nearly 35,000 Euros to cover the costs of policing a protest held in Ljubljana, the capital, on 19 June 2020 against restrictions on the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly imposed in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic. He was ordered to pay by 1 April 2022, otherwise they would file a civil lawsuit against him the day after. This latest financial claim for reimbursement of the costs of policing is not an isolated case. Jaša Jenull is already facing a civil lawsuit and another call for reimbursement for over 6,000 Euros, bringing the overall financial claims to over 40,000 Euros. The Slovenian authorities announced they intend to claim over 970,000 Euros against protesters for policing services. So far, 28 claims for policing costs are being processed for almost 270,000 Euros. I am concerned that Jaša Jenull is being targeted for his peaceful activism and the exercise of his righto freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. The recent claim, as well as the existing legal proceedings, constitute a violation of his human rights and are indicative of the authorities’ intention to silence him by forcing him to divert his time and energy to defend himself in court. Requiring participants or organisers either to arrange for or to contribute towards the costs of policing a protest is a violation of the right to peaceful assembly. Under regional and international human rights standards, Slovenia has a duty to allow and actively facilitate demonstrations, including spontaneous assemblies, which includes the need to provide adequate services such as security, cleaning services and first aid. In light of the above, I urge you to withdraw the claims for compensation to cover for policing costs against Jaša Jenull and other activists and ensure that people are not otherwise punished solely for exercising their human rights. People willing to express their opinions and participate in peaceful protests must be allowed to do so free from harassment and reprisals by authorities. Yours sincerely,