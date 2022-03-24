Urgent Action: Slovenia – withdraw €40,000 claim against Jaša Jenull for protesting

Protesters forced to pay costs of policing.
Slovenian theatre director Jaša Jenull is facing exorbitant claims to cover the costs associated with policing protests he joined in 2020 against restrictions on the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly imposed in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Claims for compensation and lawsuits against Jaša Jenull and other peaceful protesters are punitive in nature and aimed at silencing people exercising their human rights. Requiring participants to pay for the costs of policing is a violation of the right to freedom of peaceful assembly. The Slovenian authorities must withdraw their claims for compensation and refrain from imposing penalties against peaceful protesters.
