Israel’s brazen interception of Global Sumud Flotilla bound for Gaza sparks fears for 175 arbitrarily detained

Responding to reports that Israeli forces intercepted 22 vessels and detained around 175 crew members of the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was attempting to break Israel’s illegal blockade and deliver essential humanitarian aid to the occupied Gaza Strip, amidst Israel’s ongoing genocide, Amnesty International’s Senior Director for Research, Advocacy, Policy and Campaigns at Amnesty International, Erika Guevara Rosas, said:

“Israel’s brazen and unlawful interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla vessels and the arbitrary detention of dozens of activists, underscores the dangerous consequences of decades of impunity for Israel’s ongoing atrocity crimes against Palestinians, including genocide in the Gaza Strip and apartheid, and its unlawful occupation of Palestinian territory.

“It is appalling that activists participating in a peaceful solidarity mission aiming to break Israel’s unlawful blockade of the Gaza Strip and deliver medical aid and supplies to people facing a catastrophic humanitarian crisis – due to conditions deliberately imposed by Israel -have been arbitrarily detained once again.

“The Israeli navy crossing hundreds of miles at sea just to ensure civilian boats carrying food, baby formula, and medical supplies don’t make it to Palestinians reveals the lengths Israel is prepared to go to in order to maintain its cruel and unlawful 19-year-long blockade of the occupied Gaza Strip.

“Despite the so-called ceasefire in Gaza on 9 October 2025, Israel has only allowed extremely limited supplies to reach a population that the vast majority of whom has been forcibly displaced, and is living in extreme deprivation and amidst complete devastation, crammed in as little as the 40% of the Gaza Strip, while the Israeli army has turned the majority of this part of the occupied territory into a deadly no-go zone for Palestinians.

“There are grave concerns for the safety of the around 175 activists arbitrarily detained and being transported to Israel, after their vessels were boarded in international waters near Greece and Israel jammed their communication channels, severing their ability to coordinate or ask for help. Amnesty International has documented ill-treatment and abuse of activists aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla who had been detained in in October 2025 after the Israeli military intercepted its vessels, including sleep deprivation, denial of drinking water and medical care. In Italy, these abuses against 36 Italian activists are currently being investigated by the Prosecutor in Rome, including on allegations of torture and other ill-treatment.

“The crew of the intercepted vessels must be immediately and unconditionally released. While in custody, the Israeli authorities must ensure that all activists are immediately granted access to consular support, treated humanely and protected from torture and other ill-treatment. States must urgently support their detained nationals. They must also urgently put in place tangible measure to bring Israel’s genocide against Palestinians in Gaza to an end, including by immediately lifting its illegal blockade, and allowing unimpeded humanitarian aid to enter and be distributed across the Gaza Strip. Third states must stop granting Israel impunity for its atrocity crimes and expedite the adoption of measures to bring Israel’s unlawful occupation of the Occupied Palestinian Territory to an end, as indicated by the International Court of Justice in 2024.”