Israel/OPT – The time has come for concrete action here at home to signal our disgust at Israel’s genocide

It will be an act of courage, and with courage comes hope

Reacting to widespread reports that Prime Minister Netanyahu is now considering re-occupying the entire Gaza Strip, Stephen Bowen, Executive Director of Amnesty Ireland called on Ireland to use its position of integrity and influence to do more to help end the ongoing state-engineered starvation and atrocities against civilians in Gaza. Repeating his call for the unconditional release of all hostages, an immediate ceasefire, and a comprehensive arms embargo, Stephen Bowen said:

“Faced with this calamity of all calamities, and the unimaginable suffering of civilians, we witness the continuing impotence of the EU and its institutions, flowing only from its self-imposed powerlessness. In the absence of strong, concrete measures, why should we expect the course of this catastrophe to change? Why, when the EU continues to grant Israel special privileges via the association agreement, should we expect Israel to change course?

“But we are not powerless here in Ireland. If we want to change the course of this atrocious war, and indeed the course of history, we must – and can – act now. The time for diplomatic dialogue alone is over. We urge the Irish Government to take further concrete steps to halt any further descent into the abyss.

“We have repeatedly commended Ireland for being one of very few European states to strongly condemn Israel’s genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, and other crimes under international law committed against civilians during this appalling war. We desperately need more courageous action from Ireland now to stop the bloodshed, starvation and carnage. The time has come for concrete action here at home to signal our disgust at Israel’s genocide. We call upon the Irish government to now act as if the EU Association Agreement had been suspended. Until the EU suspends the Association Agreement, member states must take matters into their own hands and unilaterally suspend all forms of cooperation with Israel that may contribute to its serious violations of international law. If the Irish Government feels it legally cannot do this, it can and must take legal action against the EU before the Court of Justice of the European Union to get the EU Association Agreement voided.

“I truly believe Ireland has the standing to do more to help bring an end to the ongoing atrocities, and this deliberate use of starvation as an instrument of genocide. In doing so, Ireland will play its part in protecting the international rules based order from further degradation. If Ireland stands tall, others will follow. But it must do so now, before it is too late. It will be an act of courage, and with courage comes hope.”