Ireland: Government must do more to protect the international justice system and hold Israel accountable

Upon concluding a four-day visit to Ireland in which she met with government officials, civil society organizations and human rights defenders, Erika Guevara-Rosas, Amnesty International’s Senior Director for Research, Advocacy, Policy and Campaigns, said:

“We have acknowledged the Irish government’s longstanding commitment to protecting human rights around the world and urge it to maintain a sense of utmost urgency in defending the international justice system and holding Israel accountable for its genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, its unlawful occupation of Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem and its cruel system of apartheid. Now it is time to move from strong words to concrete actions.

“With international institutions under existential threat, Ireland must redouble its efforts to shield it from the mounting attacks. Specifically, Ireland should demand that the EU makes use of its Blocking Statute to nullify the extraterritorial effect of the Trump’s administration sanctions against the International Criminal Court’s officials, the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Palestinian NGOs. In the interim, Ireland should also enact its own blocking statute to shield Irish people and entities, as well as those targeted by the sanctions. Such measures are desperately needed to ensure that organizations and individuals are able to contribute to defending human rights and seeking international justice without facing devastating consequences in retaliation for their work.

“The Irish government must continue to exert pressure to suspend the EU-Israel Association Agreement at upcoming EU meetings in light of Israel’s ongoing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, its unlawful occupation of Palestinian territory and its system of apartheid against Palestinians. Ireland should also lead by example by ensuring that its skies are closed to those subject to ICC arrest warrants, and to transshipment of arms transfers to Israel, and exhort other states to do the same. The Irish government should also ensure the prompt adoption of the Occupied Territories Bill, covering both goods and services, to bring Ireland’s actions in line with international law, and work with likeminded states to push for the adoption of a comprehensive ban on trade with settlements at the EU level.

“Concrete action from the Irish government is not only an ethical imperative, but also a legal obligation. Ireland has been one of the few governments to acknowledge that Israel’s crimes against Palestinians in Gaza constitute genocide – a position supported by extensive evidence and analysis from multiple organizations and experts, including Amnesty International. This recognition is a significant step, but it must be followed by taking all reasonably available steps to prevent and punish genocide

“For more than two years, people in Ireland have taken to the streets to demand an end to the genocide and to call on their government to take meaningful action. These demands include addressing the historical root causes of the crisis, such as Israel’s unlawful occupation and the apartheid system it has imposed on all Palestinians.

“Recently, 16 Irish citizens were arbitrarily detained by Israeli authorities while participating in one of the most powerful and symbolic acts of humanitarian solidarity, the Global Sumud Flotilla. Alongside more than 500 international activists, they sought to break Israel’s unlawful blockade and deliver desperately needed humanitarian aid to Gaza’s besieged and suffering civilians.

“It is deeply concerning that, despite public reports of ill-treatment and cruelty faced by Flotilla defenders at the hands of Israeli forces, including Irish citizens, we’ve heard from some of them that the Irish government has yet to reach out to them, investigate their experiences, and take concrete steps to hold perpetrators of serious human rights violations accountable.

“Ireland now stands at a crossroads. The government must match its principled stance with bold and tangible actions that reflect the will of its people and its obligations under international law. Inaction in the face of atrocity does not equate to neutrality. The time for the Irish government to act is now.”

During her visit to Dublin from 22 to 25 October, Erika Guevara-Rosas met with officials in the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Chair and Vice Chair of the Joint Committee on Foreign Affairs & Trade the Irish Commission for Human Rights and Equality, and several civil society organizations, including the Irish Anti-Apartheid Campaign for Palestine and human rights defenders from humanitarian flotillas.

Her visit came after Amnesty International’s Secretary General Agnès Callamard met with Ireland’s head of state and head of government in July.