Ireland Must Lead With Courage

This St. Patrick’s Day, as Ireland is celebrated around the world, we have a rare opportunity to reflect on the values that define us.

Our history – shaped by struggle, emigration, resilience and solidarity – has given Ireland a strong and respected voice on the global stage. As Ireland’s leadership travels to Washington, we believe that voice should be clear and confident in standing for human rights, international justice, and the dignity of all people.

St. Patrick’s Day is more than ceremony. It is a moment to represent the best of who we are.

Add your name to stand for an Ireland that leads with courage, compassion and principle.