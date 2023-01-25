Urgent Action: Iran – Youth with mental disability risks execution

Mohammad Ghobadlou, a 22-year-old with a long-term mental disability, is at grave risk of execution in connection with Iran’s nationwide protests.
He has received two death sentences after grossly unfair sham trials, marred by torture-tainted “confessions” and failure to order rigorous mental health assessments despite his mental disability. International law and standards prohibit using the death penalty against people with mental disabilities.
According to information obtained by Amnesty International, the authorities repeatedly beat him and withheld his bipolar medication while in custody to force him to “confess” that he deliberately ran over several officials with a car to cause death. His independently chosen lawyer was not allowed to represent him at his trial before the Revolutionary Court.
Iran immediately quash the convictions and death sentences of Mohammad Ghobadlou and grant him a fair retrial without recourse to the death penalty
