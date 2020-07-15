Urgent Action: Iran – Narges Mohammadi’s life is at risk of COVID-19

Human rights defender’s life at risk of COVID-19.
Imprisoned Iranian human rights defender Narges Mohammadi, who suffers from serious pre-existing health conditions, is showing suspected COVID-19 symptoms.
The authorities are putting her health and life at risk by denying her health care and holding her in inhumane conditions. She is at particular risk of severe illness or death, due to a pre-existing lung disease. She has breathing difficulties.
Narges Mohammadi has been imprisoned since her arrest in May 2015 in reprisal for her 2014 meeting with Catherine Ashton, the then EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.
She is held solely for her peaceful human rights work and must be released immediately and unconditionally.