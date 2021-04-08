Iran: Free Nasrin Sotoudeh

Human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh is languishing in prison for 38 years.

Human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh has returned to Shahr-e Rey prison after a medical furlough.

After two grossly unfair trails, Nasrin Sotoudeh, was sentenced to 38 years and six months in prison and 148 lashes because of her work defending women’s rights and protesting against Iran’s discriminatory and degrading forced veiling laws. Nasrin has dedicated her life to peaceful human rights works.

Nasrin went on hunger strike to call for the releases of all political prisoners on 11 August ‘In the hope of the establishment of justice in my country, Iran’.

Call on the Head of judiciary, Ebrahim Raisi Iran to release Nasrin Sotoudeh and all human rights defenders unconditionally.