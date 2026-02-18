‘High Value Fundraising Lead’ Vacancy

Amnesty International is one of the world’s leading human rights organisations with over 10 million supporters worldwide. Our mission is to document and take action to prevent serious human rights violations. We are an independent organisation and therefore membership support and donations are essential to our global human rights work.

Amnesty International Ireland is seeking to recruit an ambitious, highly motivated and target driven High Value Fundraising Lead. The main responsibility of this role is to contribute to the delivery of Amnesty Ireland’s fundraising strategy through the continued development and expansion of the organisation’s High Value and Legacy fundraising programmes.

The High Value Fundraising Lead will play a vital role in generating income to enable Amnesty International human rights work.

Main responsibilities will include:

1. Strategy, planning and reporting:

Lead on key strategic projects to support Major Giving and Legacy fundraising;

Be responsible for the implementation of these Strategies and annual plans, achieving set income targets and significant growth in these areas;

Through collaboration with the wider Amnesty International movement, ensure we deliver first class stewardship and relationship management – continually improving donor communications and the quality of experience of our supporters;

Write and design compelling cases for support and outstanding funding proposals that are tailored to our High Value audiences.

Managing, with the support of the Director of Fundraising, the income and expenditure budget for your areas, providing accurate reports, recommendations and re-forecasts as required.

High-Net-Worth Individuals relationships:

Undertake prospect research into individual major donors and other potential givers, both from our database and external sources in compliance with GDPR;

Successfully identify, cultivate and manage relationships with new and existing donors with the aim of maximising the potential of their support and be comfortable in making asks for five and six figure gifts, through regular face-to-face, phone, email, and event engagements;

Secure meetings with high-net-worth individuals and corporate contacts for yourself, Director of Fundraising and/or Executive Director as appropriate;

Develop comprehensive funding proposals, presentations, funding applications to demonstrate impact and inspire substantial income growth;

Develop appropriate solicitation, cultivation and stewardship materials for existing major donors and prospects.

Legacy fundraising programme:

Support the continued development of our Legacy programme through targeted marketing, communications and activities, developing appropriate marketing and fulfilment materials;

Organise, with the support of colleagues from across the fundraising team, telemarketing, direct mail, social media campaigns and offline events targeted at increasing Legacy income;

Ensure that Legacy giving opportunities are included in other fundraising programmes and activities, such as Supporter Journeys, Direct Mails, Annual reports and surveys, etc.

Oversee the regular monitoring of Legacy Pledgers, Intenders, Enquires, Considerers and Prospects in the database and organise relevant reporting;

Arrange, host and deliver events that deepen engagement of supporters and increase prospect to pledger conversion;

Building relationships with solicitors and other organisations that write wills to facilitate supporters’ interest in will-making;

Ensure the relatives of bequests, as well as pledged supporters themselves, receive excellent levels of stewardship, thanks and care.

Trusts, Foundations & Corporates:

To lead on prospect research, solicitation and development of new opportunities for funding from Trusts, Foundations and Corporates for the Section.

Overarching work:

Be a trusted member of the team, helping to drive a culture of ambition, collaboration and income growth with a strong focus on ROI;

To assist in the embedding of High Value and Legacies fundraising principles across the Section, through development of training, networking and other opportunities for staff and Board members;

Participate in any international working groups, meetings and calls organised by the movement in relation to this role;

Undertake any other relevant duties or projects as required by the organisation’s management.

Ideally, the successful candidate will have:

Experience:

Proven experience of developing and managing successful campaigns and projects to deadline and within budget;

Extensive, direct and demonstrable experience of managing a portfolio of donors or high-level giving contacts (individuals, corporates, trusts and foundations) that have generated significant and ongoing funds;

Experience of developing major giving appeals, cases for support, project proposals and reports;

Experience of strategy development, planning and project management;

Experience and ability to communicate complex topics in an accessible and engaging form through presentations and other formats to various audiences;

Experience in setting up and managing income and expenditure budgets.

Skills and Knowledge:

Strong understanding of major giving and legacy fundraising;

Excellent presentation creation and delivery skills;

Excellent verbal and written communication skills;

Strong copywriting skills,

Highly numerate, ability to analyse and interpret data and use this to guide investment and decision-making;

Knowledge of GDPR;

Ability to approach key internal and external contacts at all levels through professional interpersonal skills, building and maintaining productive relationships;

Ability to work on own initiative and take ownership of the role;

Excellent time management; ability to manage multiple priorities and work to deadlines;

Excellent organisational skills and the ability to organise and prioritise their own work and that of others;

Ability to establish positive working relationships with colleagues and partners;

Excellent IT and administration skills, including Microsoft Office package and databases;

Ability to speak and write fluent English;

Willingness and ability to work out of hours and travel on occasions;

Commitment and support of the aims of Amnesty International and human rights principles in general.

This is a permanent position of 35 hours per week.

Applications close at 5pm on Friday 13th March 2026, but we may fill the role before the deadline – early submission is strongly recommended.

To apply simply complete the form on this page and attach your CV.

Please note: You must be resident in Ireland and available to work from our Dublin based office to be considered for this position.