Help release Yasaman from prison

Twenty-four- year-old Yasaman Aryani has been sentenced to nine years and seven months in prison for campaigning against forced veiling.

She was arrested for a video of them on a train on International Women’s Day in 2019 without head scarfs, distributing flowers to female passengers and expressing their hopes for women’s rights in Iran.

Her punishment is part of a wider crackdown in Iran on women who have stood up against discriminatory and degrading forced veiling laws.

Her mother Monrieh Arabshahi was also sentenced to nine years and seven months imprisonment.

Saba Kordafshari is a 22-year-old women’s rights defender who has a lengthy imprisonment of 24 years for her peaceful activism against forced veiling laws. Her mother Raheleh Ahmadi, is also unjustly jailed in Evin prison, serving a 31-month prison term.

In prisons across Iran, there have been people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Prisoners are at particular risk of COVID 19because they are unable to take the same social distancing and hygiene measures as those outside of prison.

Help us fight for Yasaman Aryani, Monrieh Arabshahi, Saba Kordafshari and Raheleh Ahmadi’s release.