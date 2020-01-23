Greece: Grant Asylum-Seekers and Migrant Children Healthcare

Call on Greek authorities to take immediate action to ensure access to healthcare and medicines for asylum-seekers, unaccompanied children and children of migrants.

Greek Law grants free access to medical and pharmaceutical services to members of “vulnerable social groups”, including refugees, asylum-seekers and minors irrespective of their legal status.

However, since July 2019 asylum-seekers and children of irregular migrants are prevented from accessing the public health system in Greece. This means thousands of asylum-seekers are without the care and medicines they need to tackle serious and often chronic diseases.

A law introduced in November was meant to regulate the issue but implementing measures are still lacking, putting the lives and health of thousands of children and adults at risk.

This is a serious breach of the right to health, which Greece is bound to respect under national, international and European law.

Doctors, civil society, UNCHR and the Greek Ombudsperson have called Greek authorities to address the situation on several occasions, with no effective response.

