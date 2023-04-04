UK government’s hypocrisy threatens Good Friday Agreement

25th anniversary gives the UK government the opportunity to scrap destructive legislation

The UK government’s celebration of the Good Friday Agreement is tainted with hypocrisy – while praising its achievements and inviting US President Biden, it is pushing through a raft of legislation that, if passed, will violate it and recklessly toy with a delicate peace settlement.

This includes the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill which violates the landmark Agreement, including by interfering with direct access to the courts and denying remedy for rights violations such as murder and torture.

Also, the Government’s hostility towards the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) and moves to disregard it in order to pass the Troubles Bill, the latest immigration Bill and the Bill of Rights Bill threaten the Good Friday Agreement, which required the ECHR to be incorporated into Northern Irish law – a commitment that has provided people in Northern Ireland with the human rights that are a cornerstone of peace in the region.

Although the Government may claim it has no plans to leave the ECHR, its determination to push these damaging bills through at best weakens its commitment to the convention. If the UK left the ECHR, it could destroy the Good Friday Agreement and put a hard-won peace at risk.

The Agreement also requires a Northern Ireland Bill of Rights, which would give additional rights protections, but this still has not been legislated for by the UK government despite being supported by the majority of people in Northern Ireland and recommended by the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission.

