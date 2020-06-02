Demand justice for George Floyd

Trigger warning: some may find the details of these events disturbing.

“Please, I can’t breathe,” were the words George Floyd uttered while a police officer kneeled directly on his neck, refusing to move for seven minutes. “I’m about to die!” George said, his wrists handcuffed behind his back.

When the police officer finally removed his knee from George’s neck, George’s body was unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

George Floyd was an unarmed Black man. Earlier, a grocery clerk had called the police thinking George had tried to use a forged currency in the store, but that phone call proved to be fatal when the police arrived. If the police hadn’t used force unlawfully, George would still be alive today.

George’s death comes in the wake of a series of acts of racist violence against Black Americans that illustrates astounding levels of violence and discrimination in the USA. This includes the killing of a Black man who was out jogging, Ahmaud Arbery; the killing of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was sleeping in her apartment when the police opened fire on her, and so many more. The police commit human rights violations at a shockingly frequent rate, particularly against racial and ethnic minorities, and especially Black Americans. In 2019 alone, the police were involved in the deaths of over 1,000 people in the USA.

The officers involved in George’s death have been fired from their jobs, but this cannot be considered justice. George’s family and community are calling for all those responsible to be held accountable and for guarantees that this will not happen again. People in the USA are protesting in the streets and demanding answers to George’s death, but they are being met with repression by the police instead.

George Floyd’s death comes in the wake of racist violence against black Americans in the USA. People like him, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and many more across the world, should still be alive. This must stop now.

Take action now and call on USA authorities to make sure that all those responsible in the death of George Floyd and many others are held accountable.

Join George’s friends, family, and community to demand #JusticeforFloyd!