USA: Free trans woman from immigration detention

This LGBTI Pride season, join us in calling on US authorities to immediately free Maura, a trans woman in immigration detention for over two years.

Maura fled to the United States of America from Mexico to escape relentless, gender-based violence and abuse. Originally from Nicaragua, she has spent half her life in the USA, attending high school, working in the hospitality industry, and building a community that accepts and embraces her as a trans woman.

Maura is seeking humanitarian protection to be able to stay in the U.S. She faces significant risk if returned to a country she has not known for decades. Nicaragua is not safe for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex (LGBTI) individuals, particularly trans women.

For over two years, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has detained Maura at the Otay Mesa Detention Center in California, where she is suffering from abuse and a lack of adequate medical care.

Maura hopes to one day be free again and engage in activities she loves: dancing, singing along to Celia Cruz’s LA Vida Es Un Carnaval, and producing and performing in shows.

Join us now: Urge the ICE San Diego Field Office Director to release Maura immediately.