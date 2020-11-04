Free Nassima al-Sada

Nassima is in prison for her work defending women’s rights in Saudi Arabia. She goes months without seeing her children or lawyer.

Nassima has dedicated her life to campaigning for human rights, including the rights of women and minorities in Saudi Arabia. She has bravely campaigned for an end to the male guardianship system and the driving ban on women. She risked her freedom to demand freedom and equality for everyone in the country.

In 2018, the Saudi authorities arrested Nassima for her human rights work. She was held in solitary confinement for a year and was often not allowed to see her children or her lawyer for months at a time. While Nassima and other prominent Saudi activists have been locked up for their work defending human rights, the authorities of Saudi Arabia have been trying to whitewash their violations with announcements reforms like the lifting of the driving ban in 2017.

Nassima keeps a plant inside her prison cell; it is a reminder of the gardening she loved to do when she was free. She has given her freedom so that others can enjoy theirs. Now she needs our help. With enough public pressure we can get Nassima released.

Take action to call on the King of Saudi Arabia to free Nassima now.