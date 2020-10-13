Urgent Action: Belarus – Free Marfa Rabkova

Human rights defender Marfa Rabkova has been charged with a false crime.

Marfa Rabkova was charged on 25 September and faces imprisonment of up to three years if convicted.

She is a prisoner of conscience, targeted solely for her peaceful human rights work.

Marfa Rabkova is a coordinator of the Volunteer Service of the Human Rights Centre “Viasna”.

Marfa Rabkova was detained on 17 September.

She is being targeted for as observing demonstrations and documenting evidence of human rights violations, including torture and other ill-treatment of peaceful protesters by law enforcement officials. She has committed no crime.

The Belarusian authorities must stop persecuting members of the Human Rights Centre “Viasna” and other civil society activists and respect the rights to freedom of association and expression of all persons in Belarus.

Call for her release!