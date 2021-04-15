Free Ciham Ali

When she was just 15 years old, Ciham Ali was taken by the Eritrean authorities while trying to leave the country. She has not been seen since. It’s been over 8 years.

Help us find Ciham and get her released now.

On 8th December 2012, Ciham was arrested at the border to Sudan as she tried to flee Eritrea. Her father Ali Abdu, then a Minister of Information in Eritrean President, Isaias Afwerki’s government, defected and fled to exile not long before Ciham herself tried to leave.

Ciham has been secretly detained for over 8 years. Her family have not seen or heard from her at all during this time. They don’t even know where she is or whether she is OK. Her secret detention amounts to an enforced disappearance – a crime under international law.

Ciham is both an Eritrean and US national but, despite this, the US government has not intervened in her case. We believe that the complete silence and failure from the US government to protect its own citizen is part of the reason why Ciham has still not been released.

Sign the petition and join our campaign to #FreeCiham now.

Call on the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to intervene in Ciham’s case and demand her immediate and unconditional release.

Sign this petition – your name which will be delivered to US Secretary of State Mr Antony Blinken.