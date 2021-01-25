Act Now Donate
Urgent Action – Free Aleksei Navalny

 © KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP/Getty

25th January 2021, 15:39:21 UTC

Opposition activist Aleksei Navalny has been jailed.

On 17 January, prominent Russian anti-corruption and opposition activist Aleksei Navalny was arrested at the airport as he returned to Moscow.

Aleksei Navalny narrowly survived being poisoning by Novichok nerve agent in August 2020 and spent the last five months in Germany recovering.

Aleksei Navalny is a prominent and vocal government critic. Like many others in Russia, he has been arbitrarily targeted and now deprived of his liberty for his peaceful political activism and for exercising his right to freedom of expression

Aleksei Navalny is a prisoner of conscience, his detention arbitrary and politically motivated. Take Urgent Action!

