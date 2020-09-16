Fáilte Amnesty Fómhar: Courage, Resilience and Hope.

Join us on October 21st!

For our next Fáilte Amnesty event, we turn our attention to Poland, where hate-fuelled laws and propaganda against LGBTI people continue to lead to violence, harassment and intimidation.

When: Wednesday, October 21st, 2020, 6-7 p.m.

Where: Zoom (link and details to be sent out to registrants by the morning of the event)

Amnesty International Ireland Executive Director Colm O’Gorman will be joined by Miko Czerwinski, who is an LGBTI activist at the frontline working with Amnesty in Poland. We are delighted to partner with the Dublin Human Rights and Arts Festival to bring you this event where we will explore how we can use hope courage and resilience to support LGBTI people in Poland – we’re not equal until we’re all equal.

Miko Czerwinski is Equal Treatment Coordinator at Amnesty International Poland, alongside being freedom of assembly observer and human rights educator. He has been involved in LGBTI activism over the last 8 years and is a board member of Queer May Association, an NGO responsible for Equality March in Krakow and Queer May Festival, as well as Równość.org.pl Foundation focusing on empowering LGBTI community in smaller cities in Southern Poland. Previously working on development projects in Eastern Africa in collaboration with e.g. UN-HABITAT and cultural events in London.