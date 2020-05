RSVP here for our first Fáilte Amnesty event!

Join us on Monday, May 25 at 7:30pm for Fáilte Amnesty. This virtual event will introduce you to who we are, what we do, and how you can get more involved. We’ll start with a chat between our Executive Director, Colm O’Gorman, and special guest Ellie Kisyombe, followed information on Amnesty and ways to get active.

What: Fáilte Amnesty

When: Monday, May 25, 19:30-20:30

Where: Zoom meeting (link to be sent on the day of the event)