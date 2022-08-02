Fáilte Lughnasa – The fight for sexual and reproductive rights

Hear from two women on the frontline of the fight for reproductive rights

For our next Fáilte Amnesty event, we meet two women who are fighting back against states that seek to take away our fundamental sexual and reproductive rights.

When: Wednesday, 17 August 2022, 2-3pm

Where: A Zoom link will be sent to you on the day of the event.

Amnesty International Ireland Interim Director of Human Rights Fiona Crowley will be joined by Polish Human Rights defender Justyna Wydrzyńska and Tarah Demant, Interim National Director of Programs, Advocacy, and Government Affairs at Amnesty International USA.

It is free to register for the event, but, if you can, please donate today. Your donation will go towards helping Amnesty continue to fight for human rights across the globe, including the right to abortion.

Justyna Wydrzyńska is a founder of the Abortion Dream Team an activist collective that campaigns against abortion stigma in Poland and offers trainings and non-judgmental advice on how to get a safe abortion.

In November 2021 Wydrzyńska was charged with “helping with an abortion” and “possession of medicines without authorisation for the purpose of introducing them into the market” and faces three years in prison. Charges against her appear to be intended to punish her activism and efforts to ensure people’s rights to access safe and legal abortion in Poland. Her hearing has been suspended until later this year.

Tarah Demant brings over twenty years of experience in global gender issues and has advocated for human rights at the United Nations, the White House and with many foreign governments. Demant has been leading Amnesty International USA’s campaign to stop the control of the bodies of women, girls, and people who can become pregnant, an issue made all the more pressing since the overturning of Roe v Wade by the US Supreme Court.

Join us to learn how these incredible campaigners are fighting for our human rights and find out how you can get involved too.