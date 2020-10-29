Europe: Human Rights and the Rule of Law must be protected

Imagine that you live in a country that is supposedly governed under the rule of law, but you are not treated equally, cannot enjoy your human rights, experience injustice repeatedly and you are threatened and attacked if you speak up.



The people in Hungary are facing serious problems in their everyday lives. There are threats on all human rights: individual freedoms are curbed, equality is denied, freedom of expression and media freedom are severely restricted, the independence and integrity of courts is under attack, and minorities are further marginalised and stigmatised just because of who they are.

The rule of law and respect for human rights are increasingly severely undermined and restricted in Europe. The rule of law is a cornerstone of ensuring respect for and protecting human rights. One cannot exist without the other and both must be fully and effectively respected and protected.

The situation in Hungary and Poland is particularly serious with a systemic rollback over a long period of time. Because of this, these two countries are facing unprecedented action by the European Union (EU) through the ‘Article 7 procedure’.

