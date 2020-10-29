FUNDRAISE Donate
#ENDSARS: Investigate killings of protesters

29th October 2020, 14:41:33 UTC

Excessive force has been used against protesters.
Since 8 October, Nigerians have been taking to the streets, peacefully demanding an end to police brutality, extrajudicial executions and extortion by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a unit of the Nigerian police tasked with fighting violent crimes.

The protests, which began as a response to a viral video of SARS operatives shooting a young man on 3 October, has transformed into nationwide protests for police reform. But the protesters have consistently been met with excessive use of force: including the firing of live ammunition, water cannons, the throwing of tear gas into crowds, beating and arresting protesters, all of which have led to deaths and injuries.

On 20 October, at least 12 peaceful protesters were reportedly shot dead when the army opened fire on thousands of protesters calling for an end to police brutality as part of the #EndSARS movement.

The authorities must immediately end the killing and excessive use of force against peaceful protesters across the country and commit to implementing their demands for police reform and accountability for police brutality.

Take Urgent Action!

Sign the petition

