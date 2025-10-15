Write For Rights 2025: Equador- FIGHTING TO PROTECT OUR AMAZON, AND YOUR FUTURE

“We are not just activists; we are daughters of the earth, of our communities; we are the warriors of the forest that refuses to die. We are the Amazon that resists the impacts of the oil industry, and for which our communities and our planet are burning.”

The Guerreras por la Amazonía (Warriors for the Amazon) are a group of activists aged 10 to 20 years. They are fighting alongside the Union of People Affected by Texaco’s Oil Operations (UDAPT) and the Eliminen los Mecheros, Enciendan la Vida (Remove the Flares, Ignite Life) collective, to protect their communities from the toxic fumes and physical devastation caused by gas flares. Used in the process of extracting oil, gas flares are one of the largest contributors to the climate crisis.

With the support of UDAPT, the Guerreras por la Amazonía joined a lawsuit against the Ecuadorian state in 2020. And won. In 2021, a landmark ruling required the government to eliminate the use of gas flares. Nevertheless, the “fire monsters” continue to burn.

Instead of being celebrated for their bravery, the young defenders face stigma and violent intimidation. Rather than investigating the threats against them, the Ecuadorian authorities told the group that they will only provide them with protection if they stop their activism.

Call on Ecuador to eliminate gas flares and protect climate defenders.