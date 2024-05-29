March with us at Dublin Pride 2024!

Pride is protest! March with us at Dublin Pride on Saturday 29 June in solidarity with members of the LGBTI+ community who face discrimination at home and abroad.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Dublin Pride so be sure to join us to celebrate the past, present and future of pride.

While we have achieved a lot of progress at home and abroad, LGBTI+ rights are still under attack globally. People have the right to love who they love and be who they are, freely and without discrimination. So, please join us and protest with pride!

Event Details:

Dublin Pride

When: Saturday 29 June

Where: Meet us at 11:30am outside Amnesty International’s offices on Fleet Street, Temple Bar

We will have flags and banners for Pride, so feel free to come as you are or you are welcome to dress for the occasion, especially in yellow!

To receive updates about joining us on the day, please let us know if you are interested in attending by filling in the form and we will be in touch with you.