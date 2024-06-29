Door to Door Team Leader

Job purpose:

Be responsible for leading and supporting a high performing Door to Door team of Fundraisers, who inspire individuals to support the work that we do through monthly donations, by enhancing performance management with onsite coaching, motivation, training and support.

Continuing to work as a Door-to-Door Fundraiser whilst also ensuring that the team meets or exceeds agreed targets.

Diagnosing problems with fundraisers in consultation with the Coach or Co-Ordinator and prescribing agreed solutions with emphasis on specific actions related to the individual fundraiser.

Core working hours are Monday to Friday 12:00pm – 8:00pm.

The role involves:

To go door to door to find people who are passionate about Human Rights and inspire them to take action in the form of monthly donations by direct debit and become human rights defenders.

To seek to deliver a minimum amount of quality donors every day regardless of weather, location, or external factors.

Informing members of the public of Amnesty’s crucial human rights work

Representing Amnesty International in a professional manner at all times

Holding daily team meetings to provide motivation and support for the Face-to-Face team.

Providing on site coaching and motivation for Fundraisers, to support each individual team member in achieving and exceeding targets.

Regular updates to the Coach on performance

The ideal candidate will have:

Excellent social/communication skills

Positive attitude

Ability and desire to take on board coaching and develop

Ability to work in a team-based environment

Drive to take personal responsibility for results and a can-do attitude

Knowledge of/interest in the work of Amnesty International

Fluency in English

What we offer:

Guaranteed basic salary plus Performance Related Pay (€25,000+ per year)

Full training provided

A fun work environment with a vibrant team

Fantastic development and career progression opportunities

25 days Paid Annual leave (plus bank holidays)

Transport to your working location

Employee assistance programme

Social club

Referral scheme bonus

Other benefits on completion of probation period:

Paid Sick Leave

Maternity/Paternity leave

Pension entitlements

Please note that this is a field-based role. Applicants must be eligible to work in Ireland and be at least 18 years of age.

Amnesty International is an Equal Opportunities Employer and encourages applications from all sectors of the community.