Door to Door Fundraiser

Do you want to have a meaningful career, one where you can make a difference? Amnesty International are looking for people to join our Door-to-Door team, with an immediate start. We offer a fixed salary, plus performance-related pay. If you think you have what it takes to be a Door-to-Door Fundraiser, we would love to hear from you.

Core working hours are Monday to Friday 12:00pm – 8:00pm.

Practical Description:

To go door to door to find people who are passionate about Human Rights and inspire them to take action in the form of monthly donations by direct debit and become human rights defenders.

To seek to deliver a minimum amount of quality donors every day regardless of weather, location, or external factors.

What we offer:

Guaranteed basic salary plus Performance Related Pay (€25,000+ per year)

Full training provided

A fun work environment with a vibrant team

Fantastic development and career progression opportunities

25 days Paid Annual leave (plus bank holidays)

Transport to your working location

Employee assistance programme

Social club

Referral scheme bonus

Other benefits on completion of probation period:

Paid Sick Leave

Maternity/Paternity leave

Pension entitlements

The ideal candidate will have:

Excellent social/communication skills

Positive attitude

Ability and desire to take on board coaching and develop

Ability to work in a team-based environment

Drive to take personal responsibility for results and a can-do attitude

Knowledge of/interest in the work of Amnesty International

Fluency in English

Endurance, determination, grit, and an indomitable spirit

A full clean driving license is advantageous though not essential for successful applicants.

Please note that this is a field-based role. Applicants must be eligible to work in Ireland and be at least 18 years of age.

Amnesty International is an Equal Opportunities Employer and encourages applications from all sectors of the community.