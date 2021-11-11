Wendy Galarza is a dedicated childcare worker. She’s passionate about supporting children in their youngest years, because she believes it’s the best way to create kinder and more compassionate societies.

It’s a goal Wendy works hard for in Mexico, where women are often degraded, attacked and killed for being women. A feminist activist, she, too, almost lost her life for denouncing such violence.

On 9 November 2020, Wendy attended a march organised by feminist collectives in Cancún to demand justice for the murder of a woman known as Alexis. But when a group of demonstrators began pulling down and burning some wooden barriers, police fired shots into the air and, some say, into the crowd. Later, Wendy discovered she had bullet wounds in her leg and vulva.

Two days later, she lodged a complaint against the police. It took months for the State Prosecutor to accept her additional evidence, which included clothing showing bullet holes from the day of the protest. Today, the case continues. Those suspected of criminal responsibility for her shooting have not been brought to justice.

Undeterred, Wendy set up a collective with other women who were assaulted during the protest. “I will never let 9N be forgotten,” she says. “I will continue to raise my voice and defend the human rights of myself and my partners in struggle.”

Demand justice for Wendy from Mexico’s authorities.